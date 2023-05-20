Hope Pfannstiel, 85, went to be with the Lord on April 20th, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Hope was born February 15th, 1938, in New Braunfels, Texas to Sido and Laura Waldschmidt. She grew up in New Braunfels and attended St Peter and Paul school and afterwards attended New Braunfels High School and graduated in 1956. While at NBHS she had the unique distinction of being elected the first ever homecoming queen, was named best dressed and was liked by many for her charm and kindness. Hope then went on to attend Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos Texas. She married Harvey Pfannstiel on August 20th, 1960. Hope’s greatest joy was her family. She worked at Landa Park pool in New Braunfels, Super X Drug Store and Walmart. She enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends. Later in life she was devoted to the Pfannstiel family farm. Hope cared for the cattle, and the cows became big pets to her. She named all of them and even hand fed them. Hope was an accomplished cook and baker. She won several awards at the Comal County Fair. In her final days, she gained many friends residing at Gruene Senior Living in New Braunfels.
She is preceded in death by her parents Sido and Laura Waldschmidt and her husband Harvey Pfannstiel. She is survived by her sons Jay and wife Jennifer, Matt and wife Selena, and Barry, 4 grandchildren Haley, Brady, Casey, and Zac, 2 great grandchildren Noel and Chloe.
A visitation and vigil for Hope will be held on May 24th, 2023, from 5 - 9 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street in New Braunfels with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on May 25th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Avenue in New Braunfels, followed by a reception at the church hall.