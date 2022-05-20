Homer Lee “Pete” Jones, Jr. has passed away peacefully after battling multiple health issues. He was born in Homer, LA on October 19, 1928, to Homer Lee Jones, Sr. and Theola Bell (Doty) Jones and died in New Braunfels, Texas on May 18, 2022.
His father, who was an oil field worker, settled his family in White Oak, TX when Pete was about three years old. Pete graduated from White Oak High School when he was 16 years old and attended North Texas Agricultural College in Arlington (now University of Texas Arlington) for the next three years. He lettered in basketball and football in both schools and a few years later enjoyed officiating with both sports. He was in the ROTC in college and went on to serve nine years in the Texas National Guard reaching the rank of Second Lieutenant. He met and married his first wife, Frances Evelyn Jones, and along with their two children moved from Texas to Tulsa, OK. While working for Amerada Petroleum Corporation, he attended night school and graduated from Tulsa University with a BS degree. During the years he worked in Texas and Oklahoma, his job called for him to travel to many states throughout the United States. After he and his wife divorced, he worked in the petroleum industry mostly in Indonesia and Singapore for the next 25 years. He married Jie Lim Hong while in the Far East. He retired and returned to the United States in 1990 settling in Wimberley, Texas where he enjoyed playing golf every day with his friends. He and his wife divorced a few years later. Several years later, he met and married Frances Elise Hull in 2004. Due to his health issues, they moved to New Braunfels in 2013, where they enjoyed an active social life with some terrific friends.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Homer Lee and Theola Bell Jones and his sister, Beverly Jones Marchbanks.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Elise Jones of New Braunfels; daughter Carol Lee Jones of Bixby, OK; son Mike Wesley Jones and his wife Debi of Claremore, OK; grandchildren Dana G. Coyle and her husband Doug of Broken Arrow, OK; Lucas Nathan Jones and his fiance Kendall Grigoletti of Channahon, IL; and great-grandchildren Anna Marie Jones and Addison Coker of Bixby, OK. His step- children Kathleen Lynn Pierce and husband Rodney of San Antonio, TX; Christine Elise Forrest and husband David Forrest of Austin, TX; grandson Ryan Pierce and his wife Alyssa, great-grandson Carter and great-granddaughter Jae Lynn of San Antonio, TX and granddaughter Melissa Pierce of San Antonio, TX were extremely fond of Pete and always enjoyed his company. He is also survived by sisters Charlotte Ann Ware of White Oak, TX and Dorothy Sue Franklin and her husband Charles of Henderson, TX; nieces and nephews Vickie McAlexander and husband Mike of Longview, TX; Charles R. Modisette, Jr. of Gladewater, TX; Kimberley Sharp of White Oak, TX; Craig Ware and his wife Melanie of White Oak, TX; Cord Lee and his wife Casey of Kilgore, TX as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX with a viewing at 11:00 am Sunday morning, May 22, 2022.
Pete’s internment will be in the White Oak Cemetery, May 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents, sister, Beverly, and Jones grandparents. There will be a celebration of life in New Braunfels, TX at a later date.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the exceptional care that was provided by Hope Hospice and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or to a charity of your choice.
