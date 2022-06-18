Everyone in heaven will now be properly taken care of: Holley June Guenther arrived on May 22, 2022.
All the hummingbirds and cardinals will have their feeders filled, all the cats will receive crisp bacon, and everyone will get pecan pie made from freshly shelled pecans. Her beloved Green Bay Packers will still be receiving prayers, just from a different direction. Those who misbehave will receive a lifted eyebrow and a gentle admonition.
Holley entered the world on July 15, 1936, in Houston, the daughter of Russell and Corrine Hendrix. She spent her early childhood in Jennings, La., and went to school in San Antonio, attending Ursuline Academy, where she formed her abiding, Catholic faith. She met Donald Guenther at Fort Sam Houston, and they married in 1956. Holley earned a degree from McNeese State Teachers College, and she and Don, both educators, lived in San Antonio and Louisiana before settling in New Braunfels.
She was a teacher for Comal ISD for 35 years, helping students learn the mysteries of English and Texas history, first at Goodwin Elementary and then Canyon Middle School. There, students also pondered the mysteries of how Mrs. Guenther coiled her ankle-length hair atop her head.
After her retirement from teaching, Holley devoted a great deal of time and energy to the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thrift Shop, where she volunteered many, many hours. Her famous pecan pies were a staple of church bake sales, and her annual Christmas parties were the stuff of legend for the sheer number of nutcracker decorations alone. She also traveled to China and Europe, including a highlight visit to Rome and the Vatican.
Holley was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Don in 1997, and her second husband Richard VanderVorste in 1998. She is survived by her partner in life, William B. Cochran of New Braunfels and her beloved cat Sam; and by her children: daughter Sherry Friedley of Del Rey Beach, Fla., son Russell Guenther (Vicki) of Houston, and daughter Elizabeth Adams of New Braunfels; and by her step children: Steve VanderVorste (Pat) of New Braunfels: Ouina Rutledge (David) of Fischer; Mary Francis (John) of San Antonio; William Cochran (Sherry) of Arlington; Patrick Cochran (Rita) of Colorado Spring, Colo.; Michael Cochran (Kim) of Gatesville; and Ruth Escamilla (Victor) of Fischer; and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rosary is at 1:30, mass is at 2 p.m., and a reception will follow at the St. Mary’s Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sos Inc Food Bank or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thrift Shop.
Commented