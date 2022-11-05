Herbert K. Langthorp, son of Herbert K. Langthorp (Sr.) and Jennette Schmauch, born July 6, 1935, in Elyria, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2022, at age 87.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lona L Howard Langthorp, formerly of Palos Park, Ill, his brother Mike Langthorp and his wife Patsy of Spring, TX, several nieces and nephews and his two adopted children, Robert and Kathleen Eckman of New Braunfels, TX, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Herb and Lona met (singing, of course) and married in 1963 in Michigan City, Indiana.
Herb received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Fenn College, now Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1959. While at Fenn College he was recognized for his participation in the fencing squad which achieved All-American status.
He joined the US Navy In the flight training program at Pensacola, Florida in 1959 and was awarded an Honorable Discharge.
He was employed in 1959 by TRW In Cleveland, Ohio as a Project Manager, worked for ESB, Cleveland and Lee Wilson Engineering in Elyria, Ohio and also ITT Lighting Div in the Cleveland area and became Director of Materiel at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven, Pa in 1977. In 1980, while at Piper Aircraft he mastered his first solo fight. In 1980 he was awarded a guest instructor certification at Penn State University Effective Management Program. In 1981 he accepted a position with Rath & Strong in Dallas as Senior Software consultant, then joined Gates Learjet in Tucson, AZ, also in 1981 where he became Vice Present of Materiel. In 1986 he moved to Northrop Corp in Hawthorne, CA where he became Director of Manufacturing Systems, and was honored to participate in the roll-out of the B2 bomber. In 1992 he joined Fairchild Aircraft in San Antonio, TX, as Director of Materiel and later became Vice President of Operations for Fairchild/Dornier. He retired in 2002, established Pokey Publishing in Garden Ridge, TX and published two editions of the Garden Ridge Telephone Directory with the help of many Garden Ridge residents.
Herb served as President of the LA ADSIG (Los Angles Aero-Defense Special Interest Group) in 1991 and the South-Central Chapter of the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS) from 1993 to 1995. He was a member of APICS from 1964 through 2010 and received several awards for service.
Herb was active in the Barbershop Harmony Society, serving as President for the New Braunfels Chapter and the Chordsman chapter in San Antonio. He was involved with the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA) which he joined in 1960 and sang in several quartets and many duets with his beloved wife.
Despite his many achievements, his greatest joy was his deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member and served as Chairman of the Elder Boards of North Olmsted Baptist Church, North Olmsted, Ohio and Evangelical Free Church in Tucson, AZ ad Evangelical Free Church in Redondo Beach, CA. and was one of the founding members of Grace Bible Chapel in San Antonio, Tx. where he was active in the music ministry. He also was a member of the Garden Ridge Men’s Bible Study. He authored several theological papers, including one on Christian Liberty
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 2 PM at Grace Bible Chapel, 18911 Redland Road, San Antonio, TX 78259