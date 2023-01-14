November 10, 1937 ~
January 1, 2023
Henry Hector Hernandez, age 85 passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the presence of family. He was born on November 10, 1937, in Yoakum, Texas to Enrique Hernandez and Rosalia (Garcia) Hernandez. He was raised in New Braunfels, Texas where he graduated High School in 1957, he enlisted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country. In June 1962 he married the Love of his life Maria (Lopez) of Marion, Texas. Prior to marrying Maria, Henry was accepted into the prestigious San Antonio Fire Department where he proudly served his community for over 30 years rising in rank to Lieutenant.
Dad loved sports and was a LOYAL Spurs and Cowboys FAN along with all his Texas baseball and Football teams hardly ever missing a game or a play. Henry was also an avid Pool player playing on many leagues around town (ACS, BCS, APA and BALSA with Raymond & Belinda at Strokers, his home away from home) and last but not least his love of gambling. He made many trips to Vegas, Louisiana, and Eagle Pass. Henry also LOVED having his family and friends over for his annual New Year’s Eve MENUDO which is only fitting that he leave us all on his most favorite day of the year.
Henry had many names besides being the Life of the party he was Mr. H., La Grulla, Compadre, Lieutenant Hernandez, Triple H, but the name he was most proud of were grandpa “crappa” and daddy. A proud Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend…Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Maria (Lopez) Hernandez, his parents Enrique and Rosalia Hernandez along with his sister Elida (Rey) Pena. He is survived by 3 sisters Elodia (Sebastian) Alvarado, Oralia (Jose) Lagunas & Rosa (Raul) Villarreal all of New Braunfels, Texas, his 4 beloved children Velma Rendon (Ernest), Gina Swift (Wade), Nick Hernandez (Christine), Jay Hernandez (Karen), 9 Grandchildren, Eric Rendon, Brittany (Ramon) Puente, Julianne Rendon, Troy (Alysha) Swift, Allie Swift, Sandra Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Alexandra Hernandez & Jake Hernandez along with his 5 Great Grandchildren, Paxton Puente, Avyn Puente, Haylee Swift, Emery Swift and Jayden Ruiz.
The Family would like to extend a special Thank you to the Heart Transplant Team from Methodist Hospital for the 29 years of constant care especially Dr. Paraic Mulgrew & Dr. Ricardo Garza along with a heartfelt Thank you to his caretaker Elizabeth (Lisa) Arroyo THANK YOU for loving our HERO as much as we did.
VISITATION
MONDAY, JANUARY
23RD 6PM-9PM
ROSARY SERVICE
7PM
PORTER LORING
MORTUARY
FUNERAL MASS
TUESDAY, JANUARY
24TH 12NOON
HOLY ROSARY
CATHOLIC CHURCH
159 CAMINO SANTA
MARIA
Interment with United States Army Honors as well as the SAFD Honor Guard will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow at VFW Post 76 on 10th Street.