Henry Alvah (Al) Anderson Jr.

Henry Alvah Anderson Jr. (Al) born March 28, 1931 and died June 14, 2023.
A great TV Newsman and awesome father, UT professor emeritus in broadcasting, but more importantly, a life-long Christian, has gone to be with the Lord. Upon retirement, he and Pat traveled the world as missionaries before settling in New Braunfels, and made their home along the banks of the Comal River for 30+ years. Al spend many years in New Braunfels with Bible Study Fellowship. Those left to cherish his memory are Pat Anderson his loving wife of 65 years, daughter Carol Engelhardt (Craig), son Austin Anderson (Kim), daughter Alice Clasen (Randy) and Scott Anderson (Jill). He is also survived by grandchildren, Kayla, Andrew (Kristin), Austin, Alex, Hannah, Hailey, Noah and John, and first great grandchild due in January. He is proceeded in death by son Alan Anderson. Graveside service is planned for Saturday, June 24th at 11am, at the San Marcos City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please read John 3:16.