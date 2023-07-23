Helen Ruth Donop met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face-to-face on Saturday, July 15, 2023. We are comforted and thankful that she has reunited with departed family and friends.
She was born Helen Ruth Kothmann in Brownwood, Texas, on July 21, 1935, to Elwood Albert and Pearl Hulda Knolle Kothmann. She was raised on the family ranch in “Fly Gap” near Art, Texas, in Mason County. Helen attended the Fly Gap one-room schoolhouse until fifth grade and often rode a horse to school. She attended and graduated from Mason High School, where she excelled at basketball.
Helen grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. Her work ethic developed during these difficult years of rationing, along with her sense of adventure, stubbornness, and fiery temper, (which she kept in check most of the time.) From the time she was a little girl Helen wanted to be a nurse. She loved people and loved helping people at their times of greatest need. She attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, before earning her BS in Nursing at the UT Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
As a child Helen dreamt of being a medical missionary in China, but that door closed after the Communist Revolution. Instead, she worked at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, the YMCA Camp of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado, and Houston Methodist Hospital. She was on her way to California when Carleton Andrew Donop proposed. Helen and Carleton married at the Methodist Church in Mason, on July 9, 1960, and celebrated their 63rd anniversary the Sunday before her passing. She had four pregnancies; lost two before birth and gave birth to Carl Wayne (1963) and Neal Ray (1968).
Helen stayed home until her sons were old enough to go to school, then resumed nursing. She worked in a physician’s office, then as the school nurse at New Braunfels High School and Lamar Elementary, and finally at the Comal County Health Department, where she had to retire after a back injury. She loved nursing, especially with students and children, receiving the Silver Unicorn Award for her service to NBISD.
Helen became a devoted Christian early in her life, attending the Methodist Church with Carleton until the untimely death of Carl Wayne in 1980. They became part of the founding membership of Tree of Life Church. Helen loved serving as a greeter, where she was sought after for her loving hugs. She expressed her love through hugs, prayer, peanut brittle, hummingbird cakes, and hand-stitched baby blankets.
In addition to her children, Helen is preceded in death by her sister-in-law Beatrice Donop Schlots, brothers-in-law Donald Schlots, Roy Adams, and Nathan Wallace, nephew Jim Wilson, and her parents. Helen is survived by her husband Carleton and her youngest son, Neal; her older sister Joyce LaVerne Adams, younger sister Pearl Yvonne Wallace, nephews Craig Adams, Arvin Wallace (Amanda & children), Jeff Milley (Jackie & children), nieces Donna Schlots Milley (Ross), Kathy KAS Schlots Wilson, Bonnie Schlots White (Jack), and Stevie Steph Wilson, as well as numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staffs of Eden Home, Hope Hospice, Advance Home Health, Caring Senior Services, and Gruene Senior Living. Also, we are thankful for all of our neighbors, family and friends who have been so supportive, kind and generous. May God richly bless you all. May you all know Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Legacy Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 311671, New Braunfels, TX 78131-1671
Services for Helen Ruth Donop will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023: 9:00am - Graveside @ Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 - Shelter #4.
Memorial Service will be held that same day at 1:00 pm @ Tree of Life Church - 5513 IH-35 South, New Braunfels, TX 78132 - (reception/visitation after service). To leave a message for the family and for a link for the livestream for the 1:00pm service, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.