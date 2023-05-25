Helen Marie Hooten Cox was born February 3, 1937, in Bell County, Texas, near Copperas Cove, to Morgan Albert Hooten and Gracey Inez Ware Hooten. She passed from this life May 22, 2023 at her home in San Marcos. Her siblings are Pearl Dean Chason (Gary), now deceased, and James Arlen Hooten (Janette). She attended Copperas Cove public schools for twelve years. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1955 where she was a shooting forward on the girls’ basketball team, a shortstop on the softball team, a Bulldog cheerleader and the 1954 Football Sweetheart. She worked in retail in Copperas Cove until December 18, 1955, when she married Joe Burton Cox, Jr., a student at Southwest Texas State, in the Copperas Cove Church of Christ. The couple moved to San Marcos, living in student housing at Riverside Apartments (Dog Patch). Helen worked at Miller’s Drug and then at Gary Air Force Base helping put Joe through school. Their first home was a small two-bedroom house at 1029 Field Street, where Deborah Darlene and Wendell Scott were born. On December 10, 1964, they moved to Franklin Drive, where Stuart Lynn was born, and where the family home has been since that day. For most of her married life, Helen was a homemaker, although she worked for eleven years at San Marcos Academy, primarily when children were in college. Helen was a long-time member of the Captain Thomas Moore Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She taught four- and five-year-olds in Bible class at University Church of Christ for almost fifty years. She and Rita Mutschlechner served as “chief cooks” for thirteen years straight at summer church camp at Camp Hensel. They started in the early 1970’s with no air conditioning, serving about 100 students daily for a week. Helen hosted speakers for Focal Point for several years. Later, Dixie Moffitt somehow slipped Silver Saints over to her and Joe, and she has enjoyed this endeavor with precious people of the University Church of Christ. Helen was a gracious hostess and marvelous cook. Many have gathered around her dining room table where good conversation and sweet tea abounded. Helen’s love for the Lord was always uppermost. She was a faithful Christian, a dutiful daughter, a loving wife, a supportive mother, a doting GranC, a fervent American, and a great friend. She most cherished spending time with her family and friends. Helen valued her family and viewed the rearing of their children as her greatest defining achievement. She was loved by her family and life-long friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister. She is survived by her husband, Joe; her brother James Hooten and wife Janette of Kempner, her children Deborah Werner (Mark) of New Braunfels, Scott Cox (Jane Anne) of Belton, and Stuart Cox (Shannon) of San Marcos; grandchildren Luke Jeffrey Werner (Lydia) of Cottage Grove, Mn., Katelyn Paige Werner Le (Spencer) of San Antonio, Melany Katherine Cox (fiancé Joshua Yokum) of Lubbock, Alyssa Marie Cox Sanabria (Pablo) of Abilene, Klein Patrick Bresinger and Reid Aaron Bresinger, both of San Marcos; first great grandchild Emerson “Emmy” Joy Le of San Antonio and second great-grandchild, to be born in August, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Helen was a servant in God’s kingdom. Her life fulfilled the high standards of Proverbs 31:vs 10-31: she was a virtuous woman; she was a worthy woman. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Service will be Thursday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. at University Church of Christ in San Marcos, followed by interment at San Marcos City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, TX 78666. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
