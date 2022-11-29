Helen Louise Steubing, age 93, was called to Heaven, on Saturday November 26, 2022, in Blanco, Texas.
She was born on August 12, 1929, in San Antonio, Texas. Helen was a devoted ranch wife. She loved hunting and fishing in Encinal, Texas. Helen was an avid quilter and seamstress and also enjoyed cooking. Helen was active in many local organizations including, Bexar County Soil Conservation District, Comal County Junior Livestock Show, Germania Farmer Verein, Bulverde Community Center, Bulverde Bowling Club, Spring Branch Bowling Club, and the South Texas Polled Hereford Association. She also drove a bus for Comal ISD. Helen was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wilton; her parents, Charles and Johanna Pfeiffer; her brother, Fred; and her great granddaughter, Rylan Steubing. She is survived by her son Ronnie, and his wife Pam; grandson James, and his wife Stephanie; granddaughter Christy Seibold, and her husband Steven; grandson Walker, and his wife, Crystalyn; granddaughter Amber Rakowitz, and her husband Paul; great grandchildren Jordan, and his wife April, Morgan, Maren, Christa, and her husband Eddie, Jenna, and her husband Justin, Corbyn, Trinity, Kendall, Kora, Bennett, Bryson, and Brenner; great-great grandchildren Bradley, Grayson, Presley, Jolene, Monroe, Hunter, Hawk, Haegen, Mason, Jarrett, and Henry; niece Kathleen Willmann, and her husband Milton; nephew Charlie Pfeiffer, and his wife Shari; great nephews Jakob Willmann, and his wife Heidi; Daniel Willmann, and his wife Kelsey; and Dylan Pfeiffer; great-great nephew Jayden; and great-great nieces Callie, Emily, Kaydence, Payton, Sterling, and Matilda. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022 10:00 AM PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Pastor Robert Schlortt will officiate. Interment will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Comal Co. Jr. Livestock Show Association, https://www.ccjlsa.org/; Germania Farmer Verein,https://anhalthall.com/about-the-verein/; and Bulverde Community Center, https://www.bulverdecommunitycenter.org/.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221