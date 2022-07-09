Helen “Kittie” Klahr Sisson passed away on July 4, 2022, at the age of 95. She remains dearly loved by her family and friends. She is the revered mother of four children.
She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania January 30, 1927, to Charles Dean and Helen Shurtleff Klahr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James T. Barron and Richard Sisson; daughter, Sally Barron, and dear stepdaughter, Patricia Hauser and brother Lewis Klahr. She is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Barron, James P. Barron, and Barbara A. Barron; brothers, C. Dean Klahr, and Paul Klahr; also, Lisa (Lyle) Strohman and family as well as, Kittie’s stepsons, Matt and Joe Sisson. She was the proud grandmother to Nathaniel J. Barron, Jamie N. Laskowski, and Katelyn S. Laskowski and great- grandmother to Brady and Landry Barron.
Kittie graduated high school in 1945, lamenting the many young men missing from the graduating class by the end of WWII. She was a member of the first class of women to graduate in Physical Therapy from Northwestern University and trained at Mayo Clinic. She went on to practice for the next 37 years. Kittie and Jim raised a family in Newburyport, Massachusetts for the next 15 years before moving back to Erie, PA, where she spent the next 25 years of her life before moving to Canyon Lake, Texas. She would enjoy the remaining 35 plus years of her life in robust pursuit of happiness and charity, which she felt are one in the same.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the American Association of University Women. She volunteered her time at the Canyon Lake Action Center, Mountain Valley Elementary School, Tye Preston Memorial and Bulverde Libraries. Kittie loved reading and putting books in people’s hands. One of her favorite pastimes was gardening, and she and daughter, Kathleen were members of the Morning Glory Garden Club. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a founding member of the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter, which was the first animal rescue program of the kind in the area. Kittie loved animals, especially cats and dogs, cats, and even deer have been members of our family throughout these many years.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home and an additional Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until Funeral Services begin at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake. The burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas.
