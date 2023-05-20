Hector Valdez, Sr., age 68, of New Braunfels passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born May 24, 1954 in New Braunfels to Valentine Valdez Sr. and Tomasa Valdez. Hector was a retired employee of The United States Postal Service. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany, was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 179 and a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He is survived by his son, Hector Valdez, Jr., daughter, Desirae and son in law, Hector Torres; grandchildren, Elicia Aguirre, Brooklyn Torres, Tatum Torres and Ava Valdez.
He is survived by sisters, Hope Valdez of New Braunfels and Diana V. Coon and her husband Paul of Dallas; brothers, Martin Valdez and his wife Ana of Dallas, Valentine Valdez, Jr. and his wife Sidelia, Domingo Valdez and his wife Sandra, Rudy Valdez and former wife Mary, all of New Braunfels, Pete Valdez and his wife Rosario of Round Rock, Raul Valdez and his wife Joy of Pflugerville, and Gilbert Valdez of St. Augustine, Florida, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Juan and wife Ramona of New Braunfels, TX.
A memorial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on May 25, 2023 at 10:00am, with a reception to follow at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) on 600 Peace Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.