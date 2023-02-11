Hazel Marie Wyatt Blakey peacefully passed away on January 30, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 89.
A native of Arkansas, Hazel was born to Theodore and Ileen Bearden Wyatt on December 17, 1933 in Pine Bluff Arkansas. She was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School in 1952. While working as a secretary at Pine Bluff Arsenal, USA, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, she met Air Force First Lieutenant James Thomas Blakey of Kentucky, who was stationed there as a chemist. They married June 13, 1953 and began their 68 years together, traveling to various Air Force bases in Florida, the Azores Islands, Portugal, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Teheran, Iran, finally settling in New Braunfels, Texas in 1976.
Hazel worked as a secretary throughout her life, while being a housewife and mother raising three children. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had many interests and hobbies. She loved romance novels, arts and crafts, an excellent seamstress, watching old movies, William Holden was her favorite. She loved poetry, her favorite was Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s ‘How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count The Ways.’ She loved watching sports with her husband, and tennis, Roger Federer was her favorite. Hazel was a great cook and gathered a collection of recipes from family and friends. And she loved animals, the family always had several pets. Her main focus was on those involving her children and playing a key role in their activities. Some of these included Girl Scout Leader, family camping trips, many horses in the 1970s at Randolph Air Force Base and the Randolph Blue Blanket Drill Team; the Unicorn Band, and numerous other activities involving her children. She was always there to support her children and grandsons.
Hazel’s life was devoted to her family as a military wife and mother who strived to teach her children honesty, good morals and work ethics to become productive citizens, and continued that dedication to her grandsons. Our memories of the wonderful times with family and friends will live in our hearts forever and will be a source of joy with loving memories of her.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Debi) Elaine Blakey, Cynthia Ann Blakey and her husband Frederick Suppe of Muncie Indiana, son James Thomas Blakey II and wife Lori and three grandsons, twins Thomas Alan and James Austin Blakey of New Braunfels, and Ryan Wayne Ball of Houston, cousin Libby Schulze and family of Arkansas, nieces Nancy Wills and family of Virginia and Carole Ann Alster and family of Kentucky.
A family service will be held at Fort Sam National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely appreciates donations to the charity or your choice. The Blakey family expresses a very special gratitude of appreciation to our dearest friends for their love and support during this difficult time, and to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels and Lux Funeral Home.