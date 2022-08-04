Harry Howard Tyrrasch was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 12, 1933. He was the middle child and only son of Harry Philip and Merle Howard Tyrrasch. He was a 10th generation Canary Islander descendant, the original settlers of San Antonio, and he was very passionate when it came to learning about his family’s history. He especially loved exploring historical sites around San Antonio, including the King William historical home of Anton Wulff, his great-grandfather.
Harry graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950 and attended Del Mar College for 2 years before graduating from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas in 1954. He began his teaching career in the Fall of 1955, where he met his future wife, Lillian Furley, on their first day as new teachers at Zavala Elementary. Six months later, he was drafted to serve two years in the Army, teaching English in Puerto Rico, after which he received his Masters of Education from the University of Texas at Austin.
Harry proposed to Lillian on Sunday, March 2, 1969, and they were married June 6, 1969 at First United Methodist Church Corpus Christi, where they were active members for over 40 years. Harry coordinated an adult literacy program at the church and served as head usher for 14 years. Upon moving to New Braunfels in 2007, they immediately became active at First United Church New Braunfels, where they found a wonderful community of friends.
Harry passed away on July 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife Lillian, his daughter Kathy Shockley and her husband Bryan of Dallas, his two granddaughters, Carlyn and Anna, his sister Barbara Newsom and her husband Gene of New Braunfels, and numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his sister Carol Paveglio of San Antonio.
A celebration of Harry’s life will take place on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11am at First United Methodist Church New Braunfels, followed by a reception. Harry will be cremated and his final resting place will be in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels, or First United Methodist Church of Corpus Christi.
