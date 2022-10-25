Harriet Garton Augustin was born on March 27, 1942, at her family farmhouse north of Albany, Missouri to Elmer and Margorie Wilson Garton. Harriet went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family, friends, and beloved dogs at her home in New Braunfels, Texas. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels.
In 1960 Harriet graduated Valedictorian of her class from Albany R-III High School and went on to attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri where she received her Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education in Business and English. She also later received her Masters Degree in Business Education from the same university.
Harriet’s career in teaching included eleven years in public schools in Missouri and Texas and two years at Haskell Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas. She spent the remainder of her teaching career at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas where she taught in the School of Business and supervised student teachers for twenty-six years until she retired in 2005.
Throughout her teaching career, she received numerous awards and nominations for her achievements. She published articles in journals and an instructor’s manual for business educators. But most of all, she had a passion for teaching and loved her students. She genuinely cared about each and every one of them and wanted to do everything she could to help them succeed.
Harriet enjoyed traveling, gardening, happy hours with her neighbors and friends, and spending time with her family, especially her Grandson Cason. She was known for her kind and generous heart and her love of animals. She was a great friend to many and was always willing to go the extra mile for those she loved.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Marjorie Wilson Garton of Albany, Missouri, stepfather Edwin Toombs of King City, Missouri, and her brother Dan Garton of Griffin, Georgia.
Survivors include her Daughter Kelly Bockholt (Allen Albrecht) and Grandson Cason Bockholt (the love of her life) of New Braunfels, Texas, Sister Mardell King of Albany, Missouri, Sister-In-Law Linda Garton of Williamsburg, Virginia, Nephews Mark (Barb) Manion of Smithville, Missouri, Michael Manion of Gentry, Missouri, Niece Dene (Don) Weber, several great nieces and nephews, and her loving dogs Sophie and Sadie.
The family wants to thank Dr. Stewart and Texas Oncology, the nurses and doctors of the PCU at Resolute Hospital, and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Graveside services are planned for Saturday October 29, 2022, at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery in Albany, Missouri with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Braunfels Humane Society.