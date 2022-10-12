Harold “Sonny” Hansmann TSGT

March 5, 1944 - October 9, 2022
Harold was born March 5, 1944 to Lydia Ruederich Hansmann and Albert O. Hansmann in Seguin, Texas.
Harold was a retired veteran from the United States Airforce, where he worked as an electrician. He was head of maintenance for Autumn Wind Retirement Lodge. He ended his career when he retired from Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD.
He loved to spend his days fishing, camping, tending to his garden or enjoying coffee at his favorite donut shop. If you’re ever in the Schertz area, stop by The Royal Donut Palace and enjoy a donut and a cup of coffee in his memory.
Harold, also known to many by “Opa”, was the foundation of his family. Opa’s world revolved around his kids and grandkids. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family, gathered around the dining room table playing dominoes or making pon haus.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lydia Hansmann, sister Burtha Busch (Ed), brother Freddy Hansmann (JoAnn), sisters Katherin Koehler (Wilburn), Irene Moehrig (Hilary), Dolores Busch (Clarence). He is survived by his children Sanja Hansmann (Randy), Harold A Hansmann(Beckalyn), Grace Johnson (Gerald), Tracy Conrey (Chad), Diana Peralez (Johnny), Albert Hansmann (Marikka) and his sister Priscilla Koehler (Elwin). Grandchildren Joshua, Shane, Paige, Brandon, Johnny, Breana, Harold, Kayla, Anthony, Miah, Jordan, and Dallas. Great Grandchildren Aiden, Haven, James, Kyson, Maverick, Atley Joe and Lane.
Our Father kept a garden. A garden of the heart; He planted all the good things that gave our lives their start. He turned us to the sunshine and encouraged us to dream: fostering and nurturing the seeds of self-esteem. And when the winds and rain came, He protected us enough; but not too much because he knew we would stand up strong and tough. His constant good example, always taught us right from wrong; Markers for our pathway that will last a lifetime long. We are our Fathers garden. We are his legacy. Thank you Daddy, We love you.
Funeral services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas on October 13, 2022. Viewing will begin at 10:00 am, service to follow. Reception will follow at 1:00 pm at Herman Son’s Lodge in Clear Springs.