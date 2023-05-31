HAROLD BRUCE JOHNSON, age 85, born Houston, TX, and most recently living in Rockport, TX, passed away May 9, 2023, in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born in 1938 to Harold Johnson and Miriam Knodel Johnson.
Bruce attended Lamar High School and San Marcos High School, and he also studied at the University of Houston. After many years owning successful businesses located throughout the Texas Hill Country, he and his wife, Dwaina, retired initially in Saltillo, Mexico, where they taught English and preached about God’s Kingdom. They eventually returned to the United States, where they lived for several years in Florida and finally settled in Rockport, TX.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dwaina Sue Dinning Johnson.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Aransas Pass Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.