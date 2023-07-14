Harlan D. Guenther

After living a life filled with grit, work, family time, and escapades, Harlan Dave Guenther, lovingly called Papa, passed away on July 9, 2023. Born on January 9, 1931, to Edgar and Alma Kaderli Guenther, Harlan was a lifelong resident of the New Braunfels area. He attended Solms School often pedaling his “put together” bike with his little brother Willie sitting on the handle bars. In his younger days, Harlan thoroughly enjoyed cruising the hill country with his best friend Harvey Acker on their Harley Davidson motorcycles. On August 12, 1951, Harlan married Inez Salge. Shortly after saying their vows, Harlan was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Together Harlan and Inez shared their lives through sickness and health for 61 years until Inez’s death in 2012. Harlan enjoyed catching snakes with his homemade snake stick, trapping, hunting, making deer sausage, jerky, pannas, barbecue and raising cattle. Harlan had a talent for taking everyday occurrences and weaving them into entertaining stories. Harlan faithfully worked for U.S. Gypsum for 36 years. He was a life member of the VFW Post #7110. Survivors include daughters Kathy Teichleman, Sandy Wetz and Dwight Muelker, Lynda Watkins and husband Mike, Grandchildren Stacy Welch and husband Skippy, Melanie Hill, Ross Teichelman, and Kirsten Watkins and Colt Armstrong, Great grandchildren Jacy Welch, Haly Welch, and Preston Hill, Sister Annabelle Acker, Sisters-in-law Joyce Guenther, Carolyn Guenther, and Gloria Salge, Numerous nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Inez Guenther, son-in-law Ronnie Teichelman, sisters Rosalie Brandt, Sylvia Wenzel, Martha Lou Schlather, brothers Clinton Guenther, and Willie Guenther, Brothers-in-law Clarence Wenzel, Harvey Acker, Harvey Schlather, Adlai Salge, Hilmar Salge Jr., Frances Salge, and Orville Ormond, Sisters-in-law Verna Mae Salge, Patsy Salge, and Betty Ormond, Parents Edgar and Alma Guenther, Parents-in-law Hilmar Sr. and Leona Salge, Nephew Terry Salge, Great nephew Brian Moos, nieces Shirley Moos, Laurie Guenther, and Pat Wenzel. Visitation will be Friday July 14, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Words of gratitude go to Remarkable Health Care of Seguin and Hope Hospice for the care shown to Harlan. Memorials to honor Harlan my be given in his name to the charity of your choice.
