Hannelore Kabbe Keller, 78, of New Braunfels, TX passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023 surrounded by her family. Hanne grew up in Germany, where she met the love of her life Victor. They moved to New Braunfels where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Hanne was predeceased by her papa, mama, brother Gunther, sister Doris, and brother in law Heiner. She is survived by her husband Victor Keller, her daughters Donna Pannell and husband Eddie Pannell, Michaela Zapata and husband Richard Zapata, Suzette Young and husband Donald Young. Her grandchildren; Michael, Branden, Maryssa, Stephani, Stephin, Amanda, Haley and Emily. Her great grandchildren; Matthew, Dylan, Zaelin, Kenzy, Calliope, Joe, Olivia, Allister, Emil, Rylee, Sawyer and Riyah. She will be missed dearly by all.
The viewing will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home (615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130) on Thursday April 20th from 5pm – 9pm, as well as Friday April 21, 2023 from 11am - 1pm. Hanne requested a celebration of life be held in her honor opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Hanne’s family and friends join us to celebrate her beautiful life with a reception beginning at 1pm after the viewing on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel.