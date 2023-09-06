Gus Edgar Rust, Jr., 90, of New Braunfels, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, in New Braunfels. Born in Spring Branch, Texas, he was the son of Gus Theodore Rust, Sr. and Martha Simon Rust. He was the youngest of 11 children. He was proud to be the first in his family to graduate high school, thanks to help from his sister Mary. Gus is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lou Gregory Rust; and children Susan Wilson and husband Lyle of Oak Hill, Florida; Patti Corrigan and husband Darryl of Castle Rock, Colorado; Terry Rust and wife Sharon of Kingsbury, Texas; and Cindy Kruckemeyer and husband Nolan of Kingsbury, Texas. He was the proud grandpa of 11 grandchildren and Opa of 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gus was preceded in death by brothers Waldie, Raymond, Johnny, Arthur (Spitz), and Clarence; sisters Elvira, Velma, Valeska, Viola, and Mary; and one grandson Shaun Noll.
Gus served in the Navy for a short time and then returned to New Braunfels to become a master carpenter for 30+ years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, which passion he passed on to the family. He was also a family-oriented man who enjoyed teasing everyone in the family – no one was immune from the oldest to the youngest. It was always done with love and a smirk. Gus was many things to many people as evidenced by the many names he was known by…Alda, Daddy, Grandpa, Opa, Peewee, Uncle June, Uncle Gus, Captain Gus, “Old Man” or Mr. Rust. Regardless of what you called him, he was the same honest, fun-loving, caring and generous man fiercely loyal to family.