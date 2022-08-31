Gregory Eugene Porter passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, after battling a long illness. He was 59. Greg was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 10, 1963 to Norman Eugene Porter and Carol J. Porter. He grew up in Kingwood, TX, graduated from Humble High School and still has many close friends from those years. He went on to attend and play football for the fighting Texas Aggies at Texas A&M but, after some injuries, graduated from Abilene Christian University. For years he was a coach and teacher at New Braunfels High School where he mentored many students. He finished his coaching career at Madison High School in San Antonio. His care and compassion for his students made a great impact, evident by the continued correspondence with many former students.
Greg loved life and loved people. He made life-long friends wherever he went, with his gregarious personality and his great sense of humor, always full of jokes. He was passionate about these things: his family, his faith, the outdoors and football. His wife, Kristen, was the love of his life and she cared for him throughout his illness. He was exceedingly proud of his three sons and three granddaughters. Grayson accompanied him on several hunting adventures before Greg’s illness kept him from continuing. Zach and Pax helped their Mom care for Greg, while both excelling in school and many extracurricular activities. He called his Mom, Carol, every day while she was alive, even when his communication skills began to falter. Greg’s quiet faith was evident, especially throughout his illness, allowing him to continue the good fight. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, leaving a part of his heart in Africa each time he returned from a trip. And he loved football…playing, coaching, teaching, watching.
Greg is survived by his wife, Kristen; sons, Grayson Porter (wife Payton), Zachary Porter, and Paxton Porter; granddaughters, Landon, Lane, and Laiken; brother, David Porter (wife Gayle); and nephews, Payton Porter (wife Kalee), and Chase Porter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Carol Porter.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made, in Greg’s honor, to Oakwood Baptist Church, Coaches Outreach, or The Texas A & M 12th Man Foundation – Letterman’s Endowment. Honorary Pallbearers are Curt Mackey, Steve Williford, Richard Watkins, Joe Matulich, David Simmons, Keith Randle, Foy Barrett, Tim Kingsbury, Bill McCluskey and Eric Young.
Special thanks goes out to Ashley McCalla who helped care for Greg for many years.
