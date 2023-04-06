Grant Leslie Mercier

Grant Leslie Mercier, born in Kansas City, KS, passed away, age 64, on Mar. 29, 2023. He received a Bus. Mgt. degree from Texas State University. He was keen on the stock market and had an incredible knowledge of popular music. A member of Toastmasters, he liked telling jokes and writing poems. Grant, kind, cheerful, generous, will be missed by his family. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Beverly Mercier; survived by sisters, Gayle Buck and Glynda Mercier, by brother, Gregg and Liz Mercier, by nephews, Garrett Mercier, Lee and Tara Buck, Matthew and Shannon Buck, and great-nephew and great-niece. Funeral service at 11:00, on Apr. 13, at Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, TX. Burial will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you