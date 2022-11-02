July 27, 1935 - October 27, 2022
Graham Alton Birdsall, age 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 27, 2022. Graham was born on July 27, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Nova Dorothy (Graham) and Gilbert Alton Birdsall. Graham grew up in Texas and Louisiana. He graduated from Kenner High School in Kenner, Louisiana, in the spring of 1953. He attended college at both Southwestern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas.
It was at Harding College that Graham met the love of his life, Marilyn (Sue) Young, in the fall of 1956. They were married in Mobile, Alabama, on June 21, 1957. Following their marriage, Graham and Sue moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where Graham worked until they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, in June of 1958, where he went to work for the Suntide Refining Company. In 1968, Graham was promoted to Traffic Manager, a position he held from 1968 to 1974. As Traffic Manager, he was in charge of the ships coming in and out of the port. It was not uncommon for him to invite the captains of these vessels from various countries to his home where they would be treated to a Texas barbecue or a seafood feast.
In 1974, the family moved to Houston, Texas, when Graham accepted a new position working as Manager of the Southwest Division for the Petro Chemical Sales and Marketing Department of Sunoco, a position he held until his retirement in 1993.
While living in Corpus Christi, the family worshipped at Ayers Street Church of Christ and in Houston, at Bammel Road Church of Christ. Friendships were made in each of these locations that remain to this day. Many family vacations were spent with some of these close friends and neighbors camping on the Frio River in Leakey, Texas. In 1979, Graham and Sue entered into a partnership with longtime friends from Corpus Christi, purchasing acreage on the Frio River. This became known as “The Place”. In 1986, they built a cabin on their tract of that land which they named “The Bird’s Nest”. This has been a happy gathering place for family and friends for many years.
In 1995, Graham and Sue moved to Kerrville, Texas fulfilling a lifelong dream of retiring in the Texas Hill Country. While living there, they worshipped at the Kerrville Church of Christ making many new friends. After many happy years there, in 2015, health complications necessitated their move to New Braunfels, Texas, to be near family. Thanks to excellent medical care and intervention, Graham was able to enjoy many more years. During that time, they made new friends and were also able to enjoy time with old friends and family.
Graham loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf, spending as much time as possible pursuing these passions. Graham passed on his love of fishing and hunting to his sons-in-law and grandsons. He also enjoyed playing games and was often on the winning team. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. Graham was a faithful and loyal friend to many. He had many nicknames throughout the years including Bub, Bird, Big Bird, and Graham Cracker, but the name he was proudest of was Papa. He once said that if you live to be really old, there would be no one left to attend your funeral. While there is some truth in that, we take great comfort in knowing there were surely a host of friends and family there to welcome him home to Heaven.
Graham is preceded in death by his parents Nova and Gilbert Birdsall and older sister Shirley Birdsall Alexander. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sue Birdsall; daughters Julie Birdsall Quigley (Trey) and Amy Birdsall Leach (Tim); grandchildren Joshua Quigley (Aurora), Taylor Quigley, William Leach (Kim), and Patrick Leach (Courtney); and great-grandchildren Lachlan Quigley, Evelyn Leach, and Cameron Leach.
The family is especially grateful for the wonderful care Graham received from the staff of Hope Hospice and HomeWell Care Services, both of New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hope Hospice, 611 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 or New Braunfels Church of Christ, 473 South Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at the New Braunfels Church of Christ, 1665 South Business IH 35, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. A reception for family and friends will take place immediately following the service at the church.