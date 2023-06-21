Grace Ann Soefje Bormann, 85, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on June 19, 2023.
Grace was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Jeff and Gertrude Braune Soefje on November 29, 1937. She attended school in New Braunfels and was active in many clubs and activities. Grace married Elroy Bormann of Seguin, Texas on May 26, 1957, at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels, Texas. She worked as an educational administrative assistant and registrar for over 35 years with both the Comal Independent School District and the Navarro Independent School District. Grace was an active lay leader of Friedens Church in Geronimo, Texas for many years and belonged to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Sewing, baking, gardening, reading, traveling and arts and crafts all shared a portion of her time. Above all else, she loved and adored her family who affectionately knew her as Granny.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Gertrude Soefje; her loving husband of forty-one years, Elroy Bormann, and brother-in-law, Hugh Bozeman.
She is survived by three sons: Jeff Bormann (Lynan) of Seguin, Texas, Mike Bormann (Debra) of Leander, Texas and Scott Bormann (DeeDe) of Stilwell, Kansas; her sister, Janet Soefje Bozeman of New Braunfels, Texas; ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren whom she loved dearly – Matthew Bormann, Kasie Dailey, Kate Bormann Ladd, Samuel Bormann, April Dean, John Bormann, Kari Bormann Hintz, Russell Bormann, Brian Bormann and Drew Bormann; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:00 am at Friedens Church in Geronimo, Texas. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
The pallbearers will be Matthew Bormann, Drew Ladd, Samuel Bormann, John Bormann, Zechariah Hintz, Russell Bormann, Brian Bormann and Drew Bormann.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friedens Church Memorial Fund, the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation at www.elaracaringhospicefoundation.org, or Dignity Care of New Braunfels, member of the Elder Care Network, 2324 Normandy Grace, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Bormann family.