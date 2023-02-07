Glyn Hubbard Goff was born in Kenedy, Texas on January 23rd, 1931, to Percy Riedel Goff Jr. and Hattie Mae Martin Goff. He was the youngest sibling of brothers and sisters Martin, Marilyn, Bobby, and Joyce. Growing up in Kenedy, he spent much of his time on the Martin family ranch and in the Goff Hotel owned by his grandparents P.R. and Ida Goff. The hotel was built in 1912 and held historical significance as a railroad stop between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. It housed many traveling guests with its 63 rooms and huge famous 15-foot Christmas tree brought in on a train every year. The grandparents lived on the first floor of the hotel and Glyn and his two brothers, and two sisters lived with their parents on the third floor. Over the years Glyn entertained family members with his stories about the 50 live canaries in an outside cage at the hotel, the glass twittering birds that adorned the hotel Christmas tree, Santa’s visits, candy for every child in the town, egg nogg, the delicious turkey dinners and desserts of pecan and lemon meringue pies.
His family attended St. Matthew’s Episcopal church in Kenedy where he was baptized in 1935. Later, the family went to the Methodist Church because they offered Sunday School for the children.
As a child, when Glyn wasn’t at school, the movie theatre across from the hotel or at church, he was spending his time at his mother’s ranch. Possibly this is where Glyn got his love for nature, hunting for rocks, fossils, birds, arrowheads and deer in the solitude of the sprawling landscape in the country. Many stories of the 1938 hurricane, riding Dolly the mule around town, and the presence of huge rattlesnakes on the ranch, have kept his children and grandchildren mesmerized over the years.
During WWII, military airplanes landed on the ranch in training maneuvers. Glyn’s mother fed them her famous pimento cheese spread while the pilots entertained the family with adventurous stories.
After Glyn’s elementary and Jr. High years, he attended Kenedy High School and played football as a Kenedy Lion, where he made the all-district football first team as right tackle. In 1949, Hub McQuillin, a scout and the freshmen football coach for Texas Christian University, saw him play and offered him a four-year college scholarship. As a horned frog Glyn ended up lettering his freshman year.
Toward the end of Glyn’s freshman year in college at TCU he joined an Air Force Reserve Unit at Carswell Airforce Base. His reserve unit was called into active duty, and Glyn was asked to play football for the Carswell Air Force Base Bombers. They won the National Service League Championship the year Glyn was stationed at the base.
While Glyn was at TCU, he met Myra Lee Adams from New Braunfels. She later became his wife. Glyn and Myra Lee were married on December the 28th, 1952 at The Evangelical and Reformed Church (which later became First Protestant Church) in New Braunfels. Six months after their marriage Glyn and Myra Lee moved permanently to New Braunfels.
In 1955, Glyn completed his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. Glyn became the Tax Assessor Collector for the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Independent School District.
In 1988, after 28 years, he retired and became a travel agent for Ascot Travel. After Myra Lee retired from teaching the two enjoyed several years of traveling together.
Glyn was active in various clubs and organizations including The Comal County Fair Association, First Protestant Church, Soirees, The Sophienburg Museum, and the Masonic Lodge NB #1109. He was Master of the lodge and also received his 50 years of membership. Glyn was a 33rd degree Mason, accomplishing the highest Masonic degree possible. He was also involved with York Rite, Scottish Rite, and was very active in the Masonic drive to provide glasses for the visually impaired. Glyn’s father and both grandfathers were past masters of the Masonic Lodge in Kenedy.
Glyn was a faithful member of First Protestant Church for the 70 years he lived in New Braunfels. He was active in the sanctuary choir for over 30 years, in various Bible study groups, and held several volunteer positions on the church council.
He also enjoyed photography and took thousands of slides of travels and family. Over the years, photographs were taken documenting camping, canoeing, spelunking, hunting, sailing, houseboating, horseback riding, snow skiing, civic events, church events, family reunions, and traveling to Mexico, Europe, Canada and all over the United States. Pictures of every holiday, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, births, baptisms, and birthdays tell of a very rich faith-filled life with love for the family. Glyn also photographed the construction of Canyon Dam and Lake over five years.
In 1956, Myra Lee and Glyn’s first daughter, Karen Diane, was born followed by their second daughter, Patricia Suzanne, in 1959. Then in 1962, a son, James Marcus Goff, was born.
Glyn Goff was 92 upon passing on February 3, 2023, and had lived in New Braunfels for 70 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Myra Lee Adams Goff; daughter Karen Diane Boyd and husband Rich of New Braunfels; daughter Patricia Suzanne Arnold and husband Billy Mark of Federal Way, Washington; son James Marcus Goff of Alpine, Texas; granddaughter Erin Rae Boyd of Austin; grandson Brett Adam Boyd and wife Rebecca of Corpus Christi; grandson Brian Mark Arnold and wife Rachel of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter Diane Elise Arnold Jackson and husband Scott David of Budapest, Hungary; great grandson John Marc “Jack” Hindman of Austin; great grandson Reed Brayden Boyd of Corpus Christi; great granddaughter Gwen Erin Kiyomi Arnold of Seattle, Washington; great granddaughter Pollyanna Suzanne Jackson of Budapest, Hungary; and great granddaughter Ruby Lee Tameko Arnold of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sundance Inn and Hope Hospice and is thankful for Chrissy and Lisa who helped care for Glyn these past few years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorials can be made to The Sophienburg, First Protestant Church or Hope Hospice.
