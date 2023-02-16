Gloria Jean Preusser, 83, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on February 14, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, George Preusser, her daughters Donna Preusser and her wife Michele Shamrock, and Karla Balogac and her two grandchildren Ryan and Chelsea Balogac. Gloria was born on December 19, 1939 in Lott, Texas and later moved to New Braunfels, Texas. While attending school she met the love of her life George Preusser, they married June 1, 1958. They were married 64 years. She had a love of dancing, camping and loved to shop like no one’s business, but her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. Our family is grateful to know that Gloria is finally at peace.
Services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 4:00-5:00 for family and 5:00-7:00 for the public. The funeral service will be on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12 p.m. The family would like to thank the Home Instead and Hope Hospice team for all the time and care they dedicated during her time of need. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association the family would greatly appreciate it.