Gloria Espinoza Medina, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with the Lord at the age of 75 on November 28, 2022. A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gloria devoted her life as a loving caregiver. We will always remember her smile, love of family, friends, and of slot machines. She will live forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Felix Espinoza; mother, Trinidad C. Espinoza; daughter, Melissa E. Rodriguez; and son, Juan Espinoza; as well as her sister, Mary E. Martinez; and brother, Raymond Espinoza.
She is survived by her loving husband, Celestino R. Medina; son Ricky Espinoza; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Helen Medina, Delia Gomez, Estella Castillo, Esther Garcia, Janie Gonzales, Martin Espinoza, and Mario Espinoza.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:000 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. All services will end at the conclusion of the Mass. A reception will take place immediately following the Mass in the Church Hall. Donations are encouraged to Opus Care Hospice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.