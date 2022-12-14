Glenna Marie Jameson, of New Braunfels, Texas completed her journey home to the Lord Saturday, December 10, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in La Porte, Indiana on March 16, 1934 to Harold Ritter Wilson and Ida Pearl Popejoy Wilson.
Glenna grew up in Ohio. She graduated from Elida High School in 1953. Glenna was part of a square dance team where she met her life partner, Donald and married soon after graduation. They have been life partners for 70 years. They raised 4 beautiful girls together in Hilliard, Ohio. Job change required them to move to Texas. They settled in New Braunfels in 1984. They were one of the founding couples of Shepherd of the Hills Christian Fellowship in Startzville. They have been very involved with their church community until COVID hit in 2020. Her Parkinson’s was diagnosed in early 2015. She remained independent until she met Hope Hospice three months ago.
She always welcomed visitors and family to come to her home. Glenna cherished all of those days and moments. Anyone who passed through her door became family.
Glenna was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Pearl Wilson; father, Harold Wilson, and step-mother, Oral Wilson; brother, Clyde Wilson; step-brother, Jerry Wilson; step-sister, Dottie Wilson Henry; and granddaughter, Ester Clark. Glenna is survived by her loving husband Donald Jameson; 4 daughters, Julie Davis, Mary Beth Blue (Don), Carol Jameson (Rob Lowry), and Connie Clark (Tim); half-sister, Maggie Hudspeth; sisters-in-law, Barbara Frost and Colleen Jameson; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Celebration will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 with viewing at 11:00 am until service time beginning at 12:00 CST at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130. We would love for you to be able to join us at the funeral home or the Livestream Link can be found on Glenna’s obituary page at www.zoellerfuneralHM.com You may also view the recorded celebration at your convenience at Zoeller Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.net