Glenn “Lynn” Lee Schiller, age 88, of New Braunfels Texas passed away on June 18, 2022.
Lynn was born on March 4, 1934 in Brownwood, Texas to Glenn Lee Gill and Ethyl Maye McNutt Gill. She was named after her father who passed away of an appendicitis prior to her birth. She graduated from Brownwood High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design from North Texas State University and a Master’s degree in Fine Art from Southern Methodist University.
She married W.D. Hyer, Jr and had 2 daughters, Lori and Gerri.
Lynn taught elementary school art and other subjects in the Dallas ISD and in Brazoria County, summer school art at Southern Methodist University, and adult men in the Texas Prison System in Brazoria County. She also sold real estate in Texas and New Jersey.
Her hobbies included clowning in Brazoria County. She was known as “Dots” the clown. She enjoyed sharing time with her grandchildren making balloon animals, great big bubbles, and grandma’s camp. She always signed her cards to her family with a characteristic “Dots” the clown face. She loved to play games and was a voracious reader.
She had many wonderful friends and her husband, Steve Schiller’s family in Brazoria County. After the passing of her husband, she moved to New Braunfels to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She developed many wonderful friendships at The Pinnacle Independent Living Facility and The Elan Westpointe Assisted Living Facility in New Braunfels.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Col. Harry I. Luftman, husband Steven Schiller and sister Leona Sherrod. She is survived by her daughter Gerri Hyer; daughter Lori Keatts and husband Mark; grandson Ryan Keatts and wife Megan; granddaughter Lindsey Gray and husband Taylor; great granddaughter Arya Jade Keatts; 2 nieces Margaret Rogers and Sandra Dobbs; husband Steven Schiller’s children, Erin, Chris, John, grandchildren Tyler, Sherry, Chris, brother Raymond, his wife Ruth, and brother Joe.
There will be a Memorial service to celebrate her life in Gruene, Texas at the Gruene River Grill on Saturday, August 13th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.
