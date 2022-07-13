Glenda L. Black, a resident of Universal City, passed away very unexpectedly Sunday evening, July 10, 2022 at Northeast Methodist Hospital in San Antonio at the age of 59. Glenda was born on February 3, 1963 in New Braunfels to the late Alton E. Brehm and Florence Kein Brehm. For the majority of her professional career, Glenda was employed as a bus monitor assisting special needs children for Schertz/Cibolo Independent School District. She was a loving wife and mother, and in her spare time enjoyed to dance, fish, swim, and go site seeing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Florence Brehm. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Robert D. Black; children, Daniel W. Adams and wife, Kalley and Clint R. Black and wife, Melissa; two grandchildren; sister, Joy Lynn Mayfield and two brothers, Alton W. Brehm and Donald L. Brehm. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All services will end at the conclusion of the funeral on Thursday afternoon. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary suspect, 15, dies during high-speed chase into Guadalupe County
- Hyundai dealer looks to park biz in a new location
- Comal TxDOT construction taking shape
- Drownings, fires, shootings, darken holiday weekend in Comal County
- Bennie Walter Bock, II
- Tommy Ortiz
- Angie H. Kiesling
- Legacies left, lessons learned from the 2002 flood: Projects, floodplains reduce risk from future floods
- Duck Tape tux lands New Braunfels teen a shot at scholarship
- Lucy McDonald Sanders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented