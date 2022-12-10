Gilbert Oswald Neff was called home by the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 92 years. He was a long-time resident of McQueeney, Texas. Gilbert developed a love of woodworking as a child, which along with his strong work ethic, lead him to operate Neff Cabinet Shop into his late 80s.
Gilbert was born on September 3, 1930, to Richard Neff and Ella (Ulbricht) Neff in New Braunfels, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucille (Neff) Ewald, brother-in-law, Robert Ewald, and Gilbert’s beloved companion, Peggy (Gallagher) Archie. Left to cherish and honor his memory are his children, Jeania (Neff) and Eddie Brandon, Nancy (Neff) and Lee Land, and Steven and Catherine Neff; his grandchildren, Lauren Land, Ryan Brandon, Lindsay Flynn, Brittney Holmes, Amanda Brandon, Gillian Neff, and Steven Richard Neff II; his great-grandchildren, Jasper, Chloe and Liam; his niece, Carol Hagen and nephew, Daniel Ewald.
Gilbert was a remarkable individual with a distinctive laugh and unique accent from his true German-American heritage. Growing up on a farm in the Barbarrosa area, German was his first language. Known to family and friends as Butsy or Aussie, Gilbert’s education started in 1 room community schools. He graduated from Navarro High School in 1946 and finished the 12-grade system at New Braunfels High in 1947 at 16 years old. After serving in the Naval Reserves and later being drafted into the Navy during the Korean Conflict, Gilbert attended Southwest Texas College. During his early years living on Lake McQueeney and in the area, Gilbert built boats and furniture and worked in construction. His exceptional woodworking skills lead him to open his own custom cabinet-making business, furnishing thousands of cabinets to homes and businesses in the area. A friend and jokester to many, Gilbert’s enjoyable outlook on life made him both a memorable storyteller and often the subject of many fun stories. Gilbert cherished the many relationships he developed over the years and could recall much of the forgotten history of the community. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd. Seguin, TX 78155 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. Reception to follow at The Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas 78155, Lone Oak Cemetery, 736 Strempel St., Seguin, Texas 78155 or Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155.
