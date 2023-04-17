Gilbert Eugene Hunt, Jr., born November 4, 1941, in San Antonio, TX, passed away on March 30, 2023, at his home in Comfort, TX at the age of 81. He is preceded in death by his parents Flossie and Gilbert Hunt, Sr., as well as two great grandchildren, Avery and Quinn Zenner. Gilbert is survived by his wife Janice L Hunt; children, Charles Ty Hunt, Gina Leigh McKeever, Michelle Denae Seamans, and; 6 grandchildren, Joe Hunt, Casey McKeever, Christopher Hunt, Courtnie Seamans, Kyle McKeever, and Garrett Seamans; 7 great grandchildren, Gabe Hunt, Wes Hunt, Brayden Zenner, McKenna Seamans, Memphis McKeever, CJ and Carter Hunt.
Gil was a premier member at cedar ridge shooting range in Bulverde, Texas. As a competitive shooter in pistol, rifle, and three-gun matches, he shot in national and world competitions with international defensive pistol association and in international pistol practical shooting confederation.
Gil was a crossing guard for New Braunfels schools and a park ranger with New Braunfels parks and recreation. And a former member of the citizens police academy.
