Gilbert Earnest Arlitt, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Seguin, Texas, with his family by his side. Gilbert was born January 10, 1929, on his grandparent’s farm outside of Clifton, Texas, to Henry Arlitt and Nell Bernhardt Arlitt. After WWII in 1945, Gilbert and his parents moved to New Braunfels where he attended New Braunfels High School. He married his first wife, Ruth, in 1950 before building the home where they raised three children: Sandra, Gail, and Gordon.
Gilbert began his career as a general contractor in 1952 at the age of 23. He quickly established a reputation as a trustworthy custom-home builder. His craftsmanship endures through many notable homes throughout the New Braunfels area. Gilbert was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. After retirement, Gilbert was never stationary. He was always working on a project. Gilbert was an avid fisherman and never missed a game of his beloved Dallas Cowboys or San Antonio Spurs. Foremost, he was devoted to his family and adored spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Gilbert devoted his life to caring for others and was resilient to the end. Never one to complain, his jovial spirit, infectious laugh, and humble nature persevered throughout may hardships. His generosity and determination will persist as loved ones honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; first wife and mother of his children, Ruth Kohlenberg Arlitt; recently deceased wife, Leila Voss Arlitt. Survivors include his children, Sandra Arlitt (Malins), husband, Paul; Gail Arlitt (Jacobson), husband, Ron; son Gordon Arlitt; grandsons, Jason Wullschleger, partner, Quentin Dunn; Grant Malins, wife, Jennifer; stepson, Clint Niemann, wife, Susan; step-granddaughters, Kara Whittington, Monica Rogers, Katie Reed, Dayna Nieman; cousins and friends.
Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, Oct 21 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home from 10:00AM to 12:00PM, followed by a graveside service at 12:30PM at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery.