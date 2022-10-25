February 3, 1945 – October 20, 2022
Gertrude Ann “Trudy” Gwosdz passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her children and holding her rosary in her right hand.
Trudy quietly served her Lord and his followers as a member of both Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Tx. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 40 years, serving as Regent and Charter Member in Alvin, Tx., and continuing that service when she moved to New Braunfels. She volunteered many hours of service at the church thrift store, in addition to counting Sunday offerings for the parish, attending eucharistic adoration and bible study, making rosaries for and with the Rosary Guild, providing meals for the Bereavement Committee and for the Mission of Divine Mercy retreatants, and repairing cassocks and habits for the religious of the Mission. She was devoted to the rosary, and often carried a mobile rosary-making box that she used when travelling on long car rides and when sitting with her grandkids.
She enjoyed cooking and feeding others, especially baking cookies and kolaches. She would deliver full cookie jars as “care packages” to her children and grandchildren, often saying “If you’ll bring it back empty, I’ll fill it back up.” She was also known for experimenting with her favorite recipes, trying new variations almost monthly. She enjoyed travelling, sewing, and quilting, especially making T-shirt quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also served her community as an election poll worker for years.
But perhaps her children said it best: she was simply the best Mom and Grandma, ever. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Trudy is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clarence Gwosdz, their parents Jim and Anastazia Sembera and Leon and Brigid Gwosdz, her brother Eugene Sembera, her sisters Filomena Huble, husband Albert, and Agnes Sembera, her brothers-in-law Manuel Gwosdz, Eugene Gwosdz, John Eisman, and Wes Thompson, sister-in-law Patricia Hertz, and husband John. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Eve Sembera, Lorraine Hebert, Margaret Gwosdz, Evelyn Eisman, Ginger Wagner, husband Pat, Mary Thompson, Carolyn Koop, husband Danny, Kathy Holdgraf, and husband Wayne. She is also survived by her five children; Elaine Gwosdz-Gilman, husband James, Shirley Gwosdz, Thomas Gwosdz, wife Amy, Jerry Gwosdz, wife Magda, Carol Gwosdz Gee, husband David; her sixteen grandchildren Anastazia Gilman-Hood, husband Adam, Lauren Gilman, James Gilman, Jonathan Gilman, Owen Gwosdz, Abigail Maggio, husband Peter, Carson Gwosdz, Cullen Gwosdz, Ethan Gwosdz, Benjamin Gwosdz, Samuel Gwosdz, Lillian Gwosdz, Noah Gee, Amelia Gee, Joshua Gee, Jacob Gee; and her one great granddaughter, Agnes Maggio.
A rosary in her memory will be said Sunday, October 30, at 7:00 p.m., at Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX., at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Her burial mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church in La Salle, Tx. on Tuesday, November 1, All Saints Day, with a rosary at 12:30 p.m. and mass at 1:00 p.m., followed by her burial beside her husband. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, her family wishes to continue her mission work by suggesting donations to the Mission of Divine Mercy. Donations can be made online at www.missionofdivinemercy.org, or by regular mail with a note that the donation is in Gertrude’s memory, to P.O. Box 1759, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.