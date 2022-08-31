Gerard Germain Dufour

Gerard passed from this life peacefully on August 20, 2022 embraced by the love of some of his favorite people after battling cancer for many years. Those who knew Gerard will always remember his friendly smile, his deep French accent and his interesting stories of his childhood. Gerard had a passion for discovering delicious recipes, interesting music and beautiful places to visit. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years Linda, his son Eric, his daughter Cynthia (her husband, Trevor), his grandsons Alex (wife Haley), Max and Desmond and his great grandson, Jack.