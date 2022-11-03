January 28, 1939 - October 28, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Hamm, age 83, of New Braunfels passed away at home on October 28, 2022. He was born the third son of five to Albert and Emma Hamm on January 28, 1939, in Park Rapids, Minnesota. He went to school in Page, North Dakota before moving to Fargo. He joined the United States Air Force and served for four years in Newfoundland. Afterwards he attended North Dakota State University and business college in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jerry met and married his first wife, Jacquee, in St. Paul. Together they raised two sons, Steven and David. Jerry became a restaurant manager in Fargo, and then he purchased a steakhouse in Houston, Texas. They lived in Houston, New Braunfels, and Austin.
Jerry had careers in restaurant management, real estate, antique store management, and finally house painting. In 2002, he married Kathy Hamm, and they lived happily together for 19 years with their dogs in New Braunfels.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Emma, his son, David, his brothers, Merle, Alden, and Marvin, and his second wife, Kathy. Jerry is survived by his son, Steven (Mary) Hamm, stepdaughters Shawna (Mark) Degitz and Kristin (Phil) Hampsten; grandchildren Spencer Hamm, Shaun Garza, Heather, Jacob, and Mia Degitz, Noble and Luke Hampsten; brother Virgil (Marie) Hamm; and last but not least, his precious Westies, Buttons and Joey, and Goldie, the cat.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11am at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels with lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make donations to the American Cancer Society. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.