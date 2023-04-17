George Walter Patrick Grice of New Braunfels, TX passed away February 19, 2023 at the age of 77. Patrick Grice was born in Hammond Indiana on January 3, 1946 to George Walter Patrick Grice Sr. and Mary Kabacy Grice. He was raised in West University, located within the city limits of Houston, TX. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1964 and served in the United States Air Force from 1966 until 1971 as an Air Traffic Controller stationed primarily in Ismir, Turkey.
Upon leaving the military, he went to work for the Houston Air Route Traffic Control Center from 1972-1980 as a civil Air Traffic Controller. After retiring from air traffic control, he owned and operated an independent small business which provided wrecker services to the downtown Houston area.
In June 1991, he moved to New Braunfels, TX to build his 1800 sf. log home on 8 acres of un-cleared land. Given it was his first attempt at building a house, he admitted later being slightly intimidated when two eighteen wheelers unloaded pallets of 20 foot western red cedar logs, windows, doors, 2 x 4’s and flooring, The house was dried in with primitive accommodations within a year and completed over the next five.
Those who knew Patrick, knew he loved the Texas Hill Country, fast cars, guns, telling his stories and most of all “his girls” and his dogs. From small engines to large engines, from log house to pump house, from electrical to plumbing there was nothing the man could not build, repair, fix or maintain. Sometimes he seemed larger than life. He will always be missed.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Donna Christene King-Grice; daughters, Shelley Elizabeth Grice Smith and Sarah Christene King Grice; grandchildren, Breanna Jordyn Broussard Torres and Antonia Christine Broussard; and great grandson, Jonah Javier Torres. Patrick was preceded in death by parents, George Walter Patrick Grice Sr. and Mary Kabacy Grice; and brother, Orie Jon Grice.
Services were held on March 31, 2023 at Freiheit Country Store, in New Braunfels, TX.