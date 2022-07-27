Gabriel P. Villalobos Jr. was born on March 30, 1968 in New Braunfels, Texas to Gabriel and Cruz Villalobos, he passed away on Thursday July 21, 2022 at the age of 54.
Gabriel is preceded in death by his son, Gabriel M. Villalobos III. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Nancy Villalobos; children, Mark Villalobos (fiancée Katie), Victoria Villalobos, Samantha Villalobos, Alexis Villalobos, and Steven Villalobos; grandchildren, Cambri Cruz, Gabriel Cruz, baby Ortega, Lilyanna Villalobos, Mark Villalobos, Jr. Siblings: Rosemary Rios, Jr Orona, Melissa Flores, Violanda Soledad, Eva Martinez, Mariano Villalobos (wife Vicki), sister-in-law Sandra Castilleja. Aunts including Rosa Villalobos, Martha Aguirre. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous close friends. He was a plumber for over 30 years; some of his hobbies included playing pool, fishing, was one of the biggest KISS and Steelers fans, spending time with family and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on July 29th 2022 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All Services will conclude after the Rosary. Funeral reception will be held Saturday starting at 3pm at 856 N. Liberty Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cathy’s name to Oakwood Baptist Church. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented