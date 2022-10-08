Fredric William Smith (Freddy) recently moved back to his hometown of New Braunfels to peacefully live-out the remainder of his life. He was a loving Brother, Son, and Uncle. Freddy died September 18, 2022 at the age of 72. He moved on to play the Great Gig in the Sky.
Freddy was 6TH generation New Braunfels born October 6, 1949 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Freddy is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Wesley Smith and Gladys (Nee Kloepper) Smith, and older brother Tommy Smith. He is survived by his sister Kathy Smith Hanz and nephews Stephen (Donna) Hanz, Timothy (Shannon) Hanz, niece, Kourtney Hanz (Nathan) Lynch and great-nieces Riley Hanz, Kate and Mia Hanz, Emerson and Summer Lynch, great-nephews Zachary Hanz and Elliott Hanz, all of New Braunfels.
Freddy’s best childhood memories were of the “Landa Estates Island”, he even wrote a song about the Island. Freddy was educated in New Braunfels, attending Lamar Elementary, New Braunfels Junior High, and graduating from New Braunfels High School class of 1968. Freddy continued his education at Southwest Texas State University earning a B.A. in Psychology and Mathematics in 1972. Again in 1997, Freddy received a B.A. in Applied Arts and Science Technology. Freddy spent his years in the Austin/Dripping Springs Area doing what he loved best, playing the guitar.
Freddy was a self-taught guitar player starting at age 15. He was influenced by country, folk, blues, gospel, classical, jazz and, of course, rock. His favorite musicians were the Beach Boys, The Beatles and Beethoven. In the 1970’s, Freddy was a member of the touring bands for soul music legends Rufus Thomas and Solomon Burke (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame). Also, in the 1970’s, Freddy and his brother Tommy played in the band for a Theatrical Touring Company performing the Who’s Rock Opera “Tommy”. Freddy played bass guitar and Tommy played the drums, reaching notoriety as the opening act for the Velvet Underground. Freddy performed in legendary Texas venues such as The Armadillo Headquarters in Austin, and Liberty Hall in Houston. He also performed with the Jerry Sires Band of Austin and Cowboy Johnson at “Willie’s Fourth of July Picnic”, and saxophonist, Tomas Ramirez. Freddy also had his own band named Smith. His last years were concentrated on singing and songwriting, writing over 150 songs and performing live around Central Texas.
Freddy’s burial will be at Comal Cemetery with family attending. A great deal of gratitude goes to Hope Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration of Freddy’s life will be scheduled at later date.
Freddy, in the meantime… see you at the next show!