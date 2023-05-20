Frank Anthony Panebianco

Frank “Pancho” Panebianco was born to Carl & Theresa Panebianco on August 28, 1953 in Wiesbaden, Germany. He passed from his life surrounded by his loving family and friends on May 18, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Frank is survived by his daughters, AJ Keyser & husband, Mike of New Braunfels, and Cara Panebianco & husband, David of Twin Bridges, CA; grandchildren, Mason Keyser, and Bella Keyser; fiancé, Leticia Arauz; siblings, Patricia Mayland & husband, Wes, Marie Larsen, John Panebianco & husband, Shane and Carl Panebianco; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He deeply loved his family and was very close to his grandchildren.
He had a lifelong career in the Utilities Industry specializing in High Voltage Electrical Sales and was the founder and owner of FAPCO.
Frank filled his life with music, fishing, and travel and most importantly his loved ones. He was the happiest when hosting joyful, boisterous gatherings of family and friends in which he was always the life of the party!
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas, followed by a celebration of life at Downtown Social.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hope Hospice.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com