May 4, 1958 ~ August 24, 2022
Francisco Villanueva Jr, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1958 to Francisco & Sotera Villanueva Sr. of Martindale, TX. He was a class of 1977 graduate from San Marcos High School. He married the love of his life JoAnn in 1980. He worked as a contractor for many years. Frank loved listening to Ricky Naranjo outside with a cold beer until the sun came up. His favorite pastime was enjoying his grandchildren and spending time with his wife & children. He was proceeded in death by his mother; Sotera Mendoza Villanueva. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Villanueva of New Braunfels; his children, Elaine Luna (Phillip), Emily Villanueva, Francisco Villanueva III (Allison), Eric James Villanueva (Alma), Ericka Noyola (Gabriel Sr.), Father Francisco Villanueva Sr. & Sister MaryLou Villanueva. Frank is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. His most precious time spent was with his many grandchildren. Neveah, Rihana, Aliana, Eric Jr, Selena, Kihara, Miranda, Gabriel Jr, Jesse, Elliott, Bailey, Benjamin, Emmett, Ritchie, Easton.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be conducted at 10am Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Eunice & Lee Mortuary 406 N. Guadalupe Street Seguin, TX, 78155. Services will conclude after Rosary.
