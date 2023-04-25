Aug 21, 1937 -
April 21, 2023
Elegantly, Honorably and Peacefully, Frances Martinez Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas passed April 21, 2023, into the hands and Heavenly Kingdom of our Lord God Almighty where we all will meet again eternally.
Frances is survived by her Groom of 68 years. Librado L. Rodriguez and her children Wayne M. Rodriguez of Godly Texas, Lee M. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas (Linda)(Nikki), Michael M. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas (Diana), Elizabeth M. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas, Teddy M. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas(Eve).
Grand Children include Cassandra Cadena of San Antonio Texas (Marcial), Kristen Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas, Marissa M. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas, Shawnesse Ware(Jon) of New Braunfels Texas, Jennifer Applegate(Robert) of Hillsboro Texas, Derek Surface of New Braunfels Texas, Jordan Hartman of Schertz Texas, Madelyn Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas, Justin C. Rodriguez of New Braunfels Texas.
Great Grandchildren are Isaac, Ethan, Jazmin, Doran, NovaLynn, Saxon, Wyatt, Elijah, Liam, Sophie, Jackson, Elliott, and Phoebe and countless extended family.
Frances enjoyed Praising our Lord God Almighty, Praying The Rosary, Having Awesome, Amazing Times with her family along with some travel, music, cooking, sewing, crocheting, kitchen dancing, scrapbooking, reading and many chit chat moments to talk about how you feel and where your heart is.
Frances gifted many hours and contributions by Volunteering with many Organizations such as The Special Olympics New Braunfels Texas, The ARC of The Hill Country, The New Braunfels Women’s Shelter and The American Cancer Society as she is a Breast Cancer Survivor Since 2006.
In her younger years she was an active member of Las Hijas De Maria and Las Guadalupanas at The Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church where she grew up later Married there and Celebrated her 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary there as well.
Frances was an incredible asset to The Medical Health Care system abroad through managing PCP Dr.’s offices and working many levels of Administration through both Mckenna Memorial Hospital as well as Christus Santa Rosa Hospital before leaving there. Still she perused a way and continued to help others with their Medical Health Care Needs and retired in 2014 at 76 years of Age.
Frances M. Rodriguez will be accepting visitors on Tuesday April 25th 5pm to 8pm at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels Texas 78130. Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday April 26th at 10am at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church New Braunfels Texas, 138 W Austin St. New Braunfels Texas 78130. Following The Church Mass there will be a Gravesite Prayer at St.’s Peter & Paul Cemetery, 116 S. Peace Avenue New Braunfels Texas 78130, for The Final Resting place of Frances M. Rodriguez. Reception will be held at Herbert’s Taco Hut Banquet Room from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, following interment.
Frances M. Rodriguez is a true warrior for her God, Family, Friends and anyone who crosses her path. Even though she is not here physically Frances M. Rodriguez will always live in our Hearts, Minds, Souls and Spirits until we reunite in Our Lord God’s Heavenly Kingdom where we will have no End.
Contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice New Braunfels Texas. To leave a message for the family, visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries