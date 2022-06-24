Florinda “Flora” (Garcia) Gonzales

Her joy came in the afternoon on Saturday, June 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends after a fourteen-month battle with Basal Cell Carcinoma (tongue cancer). Flora Gonzales’ devotion to her family and faith were her strength and comfort.
Flora Gonzales was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 28, 1954. Her parents were Tiofilo and Alvina Garcia. She graduated high school in 1973 from Rogers High School in Toledo. Shortly after graduation she began working at Libby Glass where she met the love of her life Pedro Gonzales. She unselfishly cared for his three sons as if they were her own and they began a family together adding three more children. In 1979 Flora and Pedro moved their family to New Braunfels, Texas, where they watched it grow. She started her career at Cemex in 1982 and retired after 40 years in March 2022.
Flora loved her entire family and enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren at their sports events. She was selfless and always put the interests of others ahead of her own. She enjoyed traveling the world, food, music, Bingo nights, and shopping at the flea markets on the weekends. She was a stranger to no one. She loved, gave, and served all. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Pedro Gonzales. Flora is survived by her stepsons Pete Gonzales, Rene Gonzales, and Chris Gonzales and wife Linda; her daughter Angelita (Angie) Montanez and husband Rodney; sons Ruben Gonzales and wife Anjanet; Pedro Gonzales Jr. and fiancé Heather Foster. Her grandchildren Valarie Gonzales, Pedro Gonzales III, Slade Hernandez, Pete Gonzales, Stephanie Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Justin Gonzales, Rene Gonzales Jr, Kathleen (Kat) Gonzales, Brandon Gonzales, Jasmine Gonzales, Renee Marie Gonzales, Jennifer Huerta, Anthony Huerta, Christian Gonzales, Cameron Montanez, Caleb Montanez, Chloe Montanez, Elijah Montanez, Skylar Montanez, Jayden Montanez, Jacob Montanez, Rheanna Gonzales, Kaitlynn Gonzales, Londyn Gonzales, and Harper Rose Gonzales; great-grandchildren Isaiah, Jay, Micah, Meadow, Ana, Ezekiel, Elliott, Mya, Candence, Kobe, Chloe, Taiah, Jayden, Liam, and Emma. Also surviving Flora are her biological mother Ruperta Pecina; her sisters Juanita Coleman and Mary Ruiz; and her brothers Leno Pecina and Jessie Ruiz.
A public viewing and visitation for Flora will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial service will occur Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
