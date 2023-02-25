Ferdinand “Fred” Carl Simon Jr. was born to Ferdinand C. & Melitta M. (Kirmse) Simon on October 12, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed from this life on February 19, 2023 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 76.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Thelka Simon, and his younger brother, Don Simon.
He is survived by his children, Erica Simon, of Boulder CO, Gordon Simon & wife, Victoria of Owasso, OK and Katherine Simon of Pearl River, LA; six grandchildren; brother, Ted Edward Simon; two nieces, one nephew and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
After serving in Vietnam with the United States Marines, he went into Land Development working for several homebuilders developing new communities throughout Texas and Louisiana. Fred primarily resided in Houston until later in life, when he moved back to New Braunfels. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing.
A Graveside Service, with Military Honors, will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior
