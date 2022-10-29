Evelyn Schorn Bielke

Evelyn Bielke passed away on October 25, 2022, surrounded by her family after 90 years of travelling a fulfilling and faithful journey on this earth.
Evelyn was born November 17, 1931, on the family farm in Marion to Alice and Edmund Schorn Sr. Evelyn grew up in New Braunfels with her parents, siblings, and numerous family members.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 53 years, Delvin Carl Bielke; brothers Edmund Schorn, Jr. and Stanley Schorn; her sister Lavern Kruckemyer; and 3 Angel Great-Grandbabies Delvin-Robert Hahn and Hudson & Reese Bohlke.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Voigt (Harry); sons, Daniel Bielke (Scarlett), and Russell Bielke (Carol); grandchildren, Ryan Voigt (Dana), Johnathan Bielke, Jaclyn Bohlke (Brian), Jennifer Hahn (Jason), Jennifer Lynch (Tyler); thirteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law Wilma Achterberg and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, 78218, on November 1, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
The funeral service and burial will be held on November 2, 2022, at 10:00 am at Redeemer United Church, 7415 Gin Rd, Marion, Tx, 78124.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer United Church.