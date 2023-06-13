Evelyn Marie Chisholm

Evelyn Chisholm, of Wimberley, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 9, 2023. Born on May 4, 1928 to Ed and Maude Compton, she and her three siblings grew up on the family farm in Red Springs, TX. Upon graduating from Seymour High School at age 16, she boarded a bus bound for Lubbock with a spirit of adventure and $10 in her pocket. There she quickly found a job working at a doctor’s office and then as an accountant for Southwestern Bell Telephone.
Evelyn met her future husband, Earl Chisholm, on a blind date while he was attending Texas Tech University. Their marriage in 1948 spanned 62 years until Earl’s passing in 2010. Never one to stay idle, Evelyn was employed in a variety of part-time positions while raising their three sons and running the household. Throughout the years, she was highly involved in her sons’ activities. Whatever the need, she was there to fill it — Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, running the little league concession stand, or providing transportation to their many sports activities. Favorite memories involve the annual camping trips, which she would organize and outfit and then cook all the fish they caught in the mountain streams.
Earl’s career led to multiple relocations across TX but cheerfully accompanying him, Evelyn bloomed wherever she was planted. After finally settling down in New Braunfels, she devoted much of her time to volunteer work, on which she thrived. She was honored by the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital as their longest serving volunteer (31 years) — a position she reluctantly relinquished at age 91. She also served at numerous community events and helped maintain her church’s library.
Regardless of the setting, everyone knew and loved Evelyn. She could find humor in most any situation and she hardly ever met a stranger. Her charming smile and upbeat attitude brightened many lives and touched countless hearts. As Mother, Grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed but the angels are rejoicing at her homecoming in heaven.
She is survived by her sons, James, Michael, and Steven, grandchildren Amanda, Maggie, Adam, Carrie, Michael and Jesse, and great-grandchildren Lydia, Clementine, and Leo. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Bush.
The family extends their gratitude to the caring staff at Alexis Pointe in Wimberley, where Evelyn lived her last two years. In lieu of flowers, they suggest a memorial donation to the Church of Christ New Braunfels. Visitation will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels on Saturday, June 17th, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m.