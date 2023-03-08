Evelyn J. Krueger, 90, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, in New Braunfels. She was born October 18, 1932, in Comal County, Texas, to John and Norma (Mattfeld) Armke.
Evelyn married her sweetheart, Kermit Leroy Krueger on June 26, 1951. Together, they raised a family on the farm where Evelyn loved to bake, garden, and sew. Evelyn’s favorite pastimes included tending to her chickens and watching her red birds.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; her parents; and brother Roy Armke and wife Aline.
She is survived by her sister Betty Heinemeyer and husband, Helmuth; her sons, Dennis Krueger Sr. and wife Nancy, Ronald Krueger and wife Sue; daughter, Karen Kramm and husband Kelvin; grandchildren, Dennis Krueger Jr. and wife Cassie, Diane Krueger, Tylisha Decker, Nathan Krueger and partner Burgundy, Matthew Krueger and wife Julie, Michael Krueger and wife Joanna, Jordan Krueger and wife Nadia, Kimberly Nipper and husband Brian, Kelcey Hill and husband Caleb, and Kyle Kramm and partner Eli; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A service will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 AM at Friedens Church in Seguin at 2555 Friedens Church Rd. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice or one’s charity of choice.
