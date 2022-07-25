Evelyn Adams Fricke of New Braunfels, Texas passed away at the age of 92. Arrangements are being made with Zoeller Funeral Home. Visit her website for more information www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels High School girls basketball coach dies after heart attack
- New Braunfels police seize more than 400 grams of meth during traffic stop
- Car dealership's move, proposed resort on deck for New Braunfels City Council
- Driver shortage forces bus service cuts to some areas of Comal ISD
- ‘Voice of the Unicorns’ remembered for wit, community contributions
- Record property values will drive budgets, tax rates in New Braunfels, Comal County, schools
- Dwindling Canyon Lake leads to boat ramp closures
- Community mourns trio of deaths with connections to New Braunfels High School
- Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn
- Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented