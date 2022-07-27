Eve (Evelyn) Marie Adams Fricke

Evelyn Marie Fricke, fondly known as Eve, died at her home on July 21, 2022. She was 92 years old.
Eve was born in Crockett, Texas, on January 15, 1930. When she was a baby, her mother, Catheryn LaVern Griffin Adams moved with Eve to Grapeland, Texas, where they lived with her mother’s family on Eve’s grandfather’s vegetable farm. Eve grew up with her grandfather, George Washington Griffin, and her five aunts, as well as her mother and sister and brother, Loyce and Clyde. She learned early in life to raise vegetables, watermelons, cantaloupe and peanuts.
During World War II, Eve moved with her family to Houston so the men could find work. She
attended junior high and high school there and began working after high school graduation. She was the first person in her family to graduate from high school.
A few years later, she met the love of her life, Al Fricke. They married in 1953 and had their first child, Cheryl, in Houston in 1954. In 1955, they moved to New Braunfels where they had three more children, Al III, Barbara and Larry. They settled onto their 75 acres outside of town where they raised their family. Every year they planted a big garden and Eve canned, pickled and froze vegetables and fruits and made jelly from the wild mustang grapes that grew on their property. She made sure that her children learned and worked along with her. As the kids grew, many of their friends spent time visiting in the Fricke home. Eve always cooked healthy meals from the garden and from the beef they grew on their property. There was always a place at the table for another friend.
Eve and Al joined Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and all four children received their first eight years of education there. Eve volunteered in the PTA and as a room mother and ran the school library for several years. She was also an active leader in the Comal County 4-H program for more than a decade. She was a master seamstress and conducted many county workshops during that time.
Eve and Al loved to dance and could often be found out dancing on Friday and Saturday nights and sometimes on Sunday afternoons. Eve bowled league bowling at Comal Bowl for decades as well as bowling at Mission Valley Bowling Club with Al for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, her mother, her son Larry and her brother and sister. She is survived by her son Al III (Catherine) of New Braunfels, her daughters Cheryl (Ken) Earp of Round Rock, and Barbara (Gary) Taylor of Lufkin; her grandchildren Jessica (Paul Hollingsworth) Taylor Lawless of Boise ID, Catheryn (Ric Aguilar) Taylor of Lufkin, Brenton (Theresa) Fricke of New Braunfels, Tanner (Sarah) Fricke of New Braunfels, Daniel and David Aguilar of New Braunfels, Katie (Colby) Stanley Robertson of Round Rock, and Emily (Joshua) Aguilar Terrell of Alamo; and nine great grandchildren and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Library and the Comal County 4-H program.
A public viewing and visitation for Evelyn will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The holy rosary will be recited Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:00PM. A holy mass will occur Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service will occur Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Fricke family.
