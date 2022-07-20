Evangelina G. Yañez, passed from this life into the next on Sunday, July 17th in the 2022 year of our Lord, at the age of 66.
She dealt with several medical issues in the final years of her life. Her body may have perished, but her sprit has been made new. She will not be remembered by her infirmities, but rather as a devoted servant, submissive wife, selfless mother and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Accepting, forgiving, impartial, hospitable, discerning, wise, confidant; these words were echoed with gratitude as goodbyes were expressed during her final hour.
She was a simple person, without lofty ambitions. She did not strive for material wealth, but rather stored up her treasures for eternity. She was a woman of faith, who trusted in our Father’s providence.
She upheld a devotion to our blessed Mother, which was passed on to her by her mother. A strong faith is the legacy she passes on to those who grieve her loss the most.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claro Garcia, Sr .and Pola Gomez Garcia; and her siblings, Claro Garcia, Jr., George Garcia, Sr., Jose Luis Garcia, Sr. and Ruben Garcia.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Maurilio Yañez. Sr., sons Maurilio Yañez, Jr. and daughter-in-law Thipwanee.; Jesse Yañez and daughter-in-law Marta, daughters, Patricia Yañez Soto and son-in-law Ruben.; Melissa Yañez, Delia Serrano and son-in-law George Sr., and Velia Yañez; grandchildren, Samantha Gay Yañez, Maurilio Yañez, III, Miranda Yañez, Mireya Yañez, Genesis Faith Soto, Ariel Divine Soto, Christian Perez (Jovana), Miracle Angel Soto, Elijah Elisha Soto, Allyanah Raquel Vela, Mariyela Evangelina Vela, Priscilla Serrano and George Serrano, Jr.; great grandchildren, Ruben Jesse Soto, Rosalinda Perez, Sofia Perez and Elias King Navarro, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Yanez family would like to thank her primary caregiver, Melissa Yañez, all the medical staff who have cared for her most recently, particularly Resolute Hospital, Pennington Funeral Home and our church family at Holy Family Catholic Church. We also thank our extended family and friends who have reached out so many words of condolences and expressions of sympathy.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 21st, 6:00-8:00PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Holy Family Church, 245 S. Hidalgo St., New Braunfels, Texas. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 22nd, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, FM 482, New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo, Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311~www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
