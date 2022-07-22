Ethan Woodfield Eiler of Austin, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the young age of 22. With much love and sadness, we mourn the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
Ethan is survived by his loving parents, Kellie and Nigel Leifeste, Jeff Eiler and Lori Jones; his siblings Morgan, Sam, and Evelyn; his maternal grandparents Bill and Sue Groff and paternal grandmother Kathy Eiler; his aunt and uncles Katie and Brent Pfeiffer, Scott Griffin, Keith Eiler; cousins Molly, Addie, and Ellie; his band of brothers: Kilbourne, Marcus, Eben, Chris, Winston, Nolan, Davin, Gabe, Jacob, Henry and a host of other friends and co-workers.
Ethan loved fiercely, was deeply loyal and accepting of all people. His friends and family are the lucky ones to have known him as he made us all better human beings. In Ethan’s honor, we ask you to enjoy nature, read a book, cultivate meaningful and loyal friendships, seek ways to make a difference, leave somewhere better than you found it and live to make a deeper impact each day.
Our family would like to recognize all of the compassionate angels put on this Earth who not only provided excellent care for Ethan, but for our family and dear friends, at UT Dell Seton and Christopher’s House. We are truly appreciative and thankful for every single unsung hero that crossed our path during this time.
A Celebration of Life for family, friends, and loved ones to share countless stories and Ethan’s eternal acts of kindness and love will be held to honor his memory at a later date that will be shared by his family.
Memorial donations may be made in Ethan’s name to BookSpring, 2006 Greenbrook Pkwy, Austin, TX 78723 or http://weblink.donorperfect.com/BookSpringTribute.
